Pics: Salman, Tiger, Sonakshi, Riteish Attend Dabangg 3 Screening

The Dabangg franchise makes a return with Dabangg 3, and the Bollywood fraternity gathered on Thursday to attend a special screening of the film. From Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, to Kabir Khan, Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, everyone came to watch the film. Also in attendance were Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu Deva, Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi.

Starring Salman and Sonakshi like the previous films, Dabangg 3 marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Take a look at the pictures:

  • 25
    Salman and Sonakshi star as Chulbul and Rajjo in the film.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 24
    Warina Hussain features in the song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ in Dabangg 3(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 23
    Sanajy Dutt oozes swag as he arrives for the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 22
    Salman Khan looks every bit like his character in the film.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Filmmaker Kabir Khan also arrived. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Huma Qureshi strikes a pose for the cameras.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Saiee Manjrekar debuts with Dabangg 3. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Sonakshi Sinha in an Indo-western fusion ensemble. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Prabhu Deva has directed Dabangg 3(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Sunil Grover channeling his inner Chulbul Pandey at the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Kiccha Sudeep stars as the antagonist in the film. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are all smiles at the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Tiger Shroff kept is casual for the event. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Mouni Roy shines in black. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Sohail Khan also arrived for the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Sunny Leone arrives for the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha look graceful as ever. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Disha Patani rocks that blue dress at the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Suniel Shetty was also in attendance.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Maniesh Paul arrives for the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Director Sooraj Barjatya at the event.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Aayush Sharma also came to support Salman Khan.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Daisy Shah looks chic in a plaid shirt and boyfriend jeans. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Girogia Andrani trying her hand at donning a saree.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Arbaaz Khan at the screening. (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

