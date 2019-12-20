Pics: Salman, Tiger, Sonakshi, Riteish Attend Dabangg 3 Screening

The Dabangg franchise makes a return with Dabangg 3, and the Bollywood fraternity gathered on Thursday to attend a special screening of the film. From Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, to Kabir Khan, Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, everyone came to watch the film. Also in attendance were Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu Deva, Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi.

Starring Salman and Sonakshi like the previous films, Dabangg 3 marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Take a look at the pictures: