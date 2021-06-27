ADVERTISEMENT
Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar clicked at the Mumbai airport on Friday.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Back in Mumbai
After their wedding in Himachal Pradesh, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are back in Mumbai.
Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of their intimate, eco-friendly wedding have won hearts. The couple landed in Mumbai on Friday evening. Yami was spotted in the city on Saturday.
Along with a yellow kurti and pink palazzos, Yami wore red bangles, vermillion and a bindi.
Take a look at the photos:
