Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar clicked at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Back in Mumbai

After their wedding in Himachal Pradesh, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are back in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh. Pictures of their intimate, eco-friendly wedding have won hearts. The couple landed in Mumbai on Friday evening. Yami was spotted in the city on Saturday.

Along with a yellow kurti and pink palazzos, Yami wore red bangles, vermillion and a bindi.

Take a look at the photos:

