ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Attend IOC Session 2023

Bajrang Punia and Leander Peas were also present at the IOC session inauguration at NMACC.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Attend IOC Session 2023
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone attended the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, 14 Oct. Shah Rukh Khan was also present.

  • 01/04

    Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for the photos. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for the photos.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 02/04

    Deepika Padukone and SRK at the IOC session. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika Padukone and SRK at the IOC session.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 03/04

    SRK skipped the shutterbugs to attend the session. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>SRK skipped the shutterbugs to attend the session.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 04/04

    Deepika looked stunning in her suit. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika looked stunning in her suit.&nbsp;</p></div>
Also Read

Pic of Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter' Set in Italy Goes Viral

Pic of Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter' Set in Italy Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×