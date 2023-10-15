Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Attend IOC Session 2023

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone attended the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, 14 Oct. Shah Rukh Khan was also present.
- 01/04
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for the photos.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
- 02/04
Deepika Padukone and SRK at the IOC session.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
- 03/04
SRK skipped the shutterbugs to attend the session.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
- 04/04
Deepika looked stunning in her suit.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
