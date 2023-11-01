ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput & Natasha Dalal Celebrate Karwa Chauth Together

Sunita Kapoor hosts Karwa Chauth festivities at her Mumbai residence every year.

Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput & Natasha Dalal Celebrate Karwa Chauth Together
Just like every year, Anil Kapoor's wife, designer Sunita Kapoor, hosted Karwa Chauth festivities at her Mumbai residence on Wednesday, 1 November.

Several Bollywood wives, including Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, and Natasha Dalal, among others, joined the celebration at the Kapoor residence. Shilpa also shared a video with her fans, where everyone can be seen performing the festive rituals.

Have a look at it here:

Shilpa Shetty   Mira Rajput 

