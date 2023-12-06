Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Other Celebs at 'The Archies' Screening

'The Archies' will premiere on Netflix on 7 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Other Celebs at 'The Archies' Screening
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahead of the OTT premiere of The Archies, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of their film for their industry friends in Mumbai on 5 December. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, several prominent names from the Bollywood industry attended the screening.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti, The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles.

Also Read

'You're Magical': Janhvi Kapoor Gives Shoutout to Khushi Kapoor For The Archies

'You're Magical': Janhvi Kapoor Gives Shoutout to Khushi Kapoor For The Archies

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  The Archies 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×