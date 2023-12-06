Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Other Celebs at 'The Archies' Screening

Ahead of the OTT premiere of The Archies, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of their film for their industry friends in Mumbai on 5 December. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, several prominent names from the Bollywood industry attended the screening.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti, The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles.