Pics: Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Attend Farhan & Shibani's Mehendi
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on 19 February.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted their mehendi ceremony on Thursday, 17 February. The festivities took place at Farhan's house, and were attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora among others.
The wedding is expected to take place on 19 February.
Published:
