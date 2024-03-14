ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Sara, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi Arrive For 'Murder Mubarak' Screening

'Murder Mubarak' will premiere on Netflix on Friday, 15 March.

The makers of Netflix's upcoming whodunnit thriller, Murder Mubarak, held a special screening of the film on Thursday, 14 March in Mumbai. The film will premiere on the OTT platform on 15 March.

The screening was attended by the film's cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Aashim Gulati. Director Homi Adajania was also present at the premiere.

×