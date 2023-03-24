ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Rajkummar Rao, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Dazzle at an Awards Show
Several other celebs like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday also attended the awards show.
Several celebrities from the film fraternity put their best fashion foot forward to attend an awards show in Mumbai on Friday, 24 March. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Anil Kapoor, among others, were also spotted at the event.
Here are some pictures from the awards show:
