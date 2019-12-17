In Pics: Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty at ‘Darbar’ Trailer Launch

The trailer of Rajinikanth’s next Darbar was dropped on Monday, and the star cast of the show arrived at the trailer launch in full swag. Actors Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and director AR Murugadoss were present at the event.

With Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to the Supercop genre after more than two decades. His way over the top 'Alex Pandiyan' character in Pandiyan (1992) is cult, and the dialogues still resonate. But in Darbar, he's bringing back dialogues from Robot and 2.0, but with a slight twist.