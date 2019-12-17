In Pics: Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty at ‘Darbar’ Trailer Launch
Actors Prateik Babbar, Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty at the <i>Darbar </i>trailer launch.&nbsp;
Actors Prateik Babbar, Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty at the Darbar trailer launch. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

The trailer of Rajinikanth’s next Darbar was dropped on Monday, and the star cast of the show arrived at the trailer launch in full swag. Actors Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and director AR Murugadoss were present at the event.

With Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to the Supercop genre after more than two decades. His way over the top 'Alex Pandiyan' character in Pandiyan (1992) is cult, and the dialogues still resonate. But in Darbar, he's bringing back dialogues from Robot and 2.0, but with a slight twist.

    Rajinikanth keeps it simple as always, in a black shirt and jeans.&nbsp;
    Waving at his fans, ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth arrived at the trailer launch.&nbsp;
    Director AR Murugadoss smiles for the cameras.&nbsp;
    Suniel Shetty oozes swag as he walks in for the launch.&nbsp;
    Prateik Babbar, too kept it casual in black jeans paired with a black denim jacket.&nbsp;
