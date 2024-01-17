Pics: Priyanka & Nick Throw Elmo-Themed Party For Malti's Second Birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie turned two on 15 January. The couple threw an Elmo-themed birthday party for the little one. On Wednesday, 17 January, Nick took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from the party. "Our little angel is 2 years old," Nick wrote in the caption.

For the party, Malti wore a pink dress and a pink crown-shaped headband paired with heart-shaped sunglasses. Priyanka and Nick wore orange and red outfits. Malti also had an Elmo-themed birthday cake which had her name as the topper. The banner at the party read, "Malti's world.' The event was attended by friends and family, from Joe and Franklin Jonas to John Lloyd Taylor to Cavanaugh James and Greg Garbowsky.