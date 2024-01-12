Malti Leaves Mom Priyanka Chopra In Splits As She Attempts to Take Selfies

Priyanka Chopra can't contain her amusement as her daughter Malti Marie is trying to learn how to take selfies. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share the one-year-old's attempts at taking selfies. It has left her mom in splits.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The selfies show glimpses of Malti travelling in a car. Only half of her face with her pigtails can be seen. Priyanka wrote, “She took a few selfies,” followed by laughing face emojis on Instagram Stories.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti will be turning two on 15 January.