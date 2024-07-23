Pics: Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Whale Watching' With Mom Madhu Chopra & Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for The Bluff in Australia, took some time off to go 'whale watching' with her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie in Queensland. Taking to Instagram on 22 July, the actor shared some pictures from her family getaway.

She wrote in the caption, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!"