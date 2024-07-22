ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Priyanka Chopra's Mohawk Hairstyle From 'The Bluff' Gets Leaked

Priyanka Chopra, currently filming The Bluff in Australia, made headlines for her unconventional look in the film.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Priyanka Chopra, currently filming The Bluff in Australia, made headlines for her unconventional look in the film. A fan page dedicated to the actor shared images from the set on its Instagram feed.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The fan page expressed excitement, stating, "So excited to see all Ercell's looks in this movie."

Previously, Priyanka shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set. One frame shows an injured Priyanka, and in the accompanying clip, she humorously remarks, "Yeah, when you do action movies, it's really glamorous." The post also features photos of Priyanka with her daughter, Malti Marie, as well as images of her posing with the film crew. The caption for the post read, "Lately #thebluff."

Also Read

Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Her 'Working Birthday' in Australia

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×