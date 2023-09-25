ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Pics: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Arrive In Delhi After Their Udaipur Wedding

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were all smiles for the camera.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Arrive In Delhi After Their Udaipur Wedding
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Delhi on Monday after their grand wedding in Udaipur, which took place on Sunday, 24 September. The couple held each other's hands as they posed together for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. Parineeti and Raghav were all smiles for the camera.

According to reports, the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Delhi soon.

Also Read

'Picture Perfect': Priyanka Chopra Wishes Newly-Wed Parineeti & Raghav Chadha

'Picture Perfect': Priyanka Chopra Wishes Newly-Wed Parineeti & Raghav Chadha

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×