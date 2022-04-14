ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Ranbir Carries Alia in His Arms as The Newlyweds Greet The Media
The wedding took place in the presence of close family & friends.
The first photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as newlyweds are here. The couple tied the knot on 14 April at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra. After the wedding, they came out to greet the media. Ranbir carried Alia in his arms as fans and the paparazzi cheered on.
Among those who attended the wedding were Kareena Kapoor with her family, Karisma Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and the Ambanis.
