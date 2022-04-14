Ranbir & Alia Are Now Husband And Wife as Wedding Ceremony Concludes

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married. The couple tied the knot at Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday, 14 April. The wedding took place in the presence of close family and friends. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, the Ambani family were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies took place on 13 April. Rajendra Singh, who choreographed the sangeet, said in an interview that the Kapoors threw a surprise sangeet for the couple.