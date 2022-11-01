Pics: Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan & More Celebrate Ananya Panday's Birthday

Ananya Panday celebrated her birthday with friends, including Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and others. The party was also attended by Ananya's Kho Gye Hum Kahan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya wore a peach turtle neck bodycon dress and accessorized her look with a red bag. The group looked stunning in their respective western looks.