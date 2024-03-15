Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar's Next Theatrical Release To Have Abhishek In The Lead

Shoojit Sircar has announced the next project that he is shooting, and we couldn't be more excited. In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Sircar said that Abhishek Bachchan will be playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled theatrical release.
"It's another emotional, slice-of-life film. My stories are always related to life and they have humour in them. I have always tried to experiment with different genres, keeping the journey of life as the main theme. I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man's journey."Shoojit Sircar
Sircar also spoke about his casting process and how some well-known actors said no to Vicky Donor because of the subject. "My films aren't over-dramatic and they don't have that thrill element, but they are stories about life and about the things I have observed. Let's take Vicky Donor, for example. I had Dolly Ahluwalia in mind when I was writing the character of Vicky's grandmother Dolly. As for Vicky's role, I had approached some well-known faces from the industry. They all agreed that the story was good, but they didn't want to play a sperm donor. I was then introduced to Ayushmann Khurrana, but I had never heard of him. When I met him for the first time and he started talking, I realised he could ace the role of the quintessential Delhi boy."
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
