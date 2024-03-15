Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar's Next Theatrical Release To Have Abhishek In The Lead

Sircar also spoke about his casting process and how some well-known actors said no to Vicky Donor because of the subject. "My films aren't over-dramatic and they don't have that thrill element, but they are stories about life and about the things I have observed. Let's take Vicky Donor, for example. I had Dolly Ahluwalia in mind when I was writing the character of Vicky's grandmother Dolly. As for Vicky's role, I had approached some well-known faces from the industry. They all agreed that the story was good, but they didn't want to play a sperm donor. I was then introduced to Ayushmann Khurrana, but I had never heard of him. When I met him for the first time and he started talking, I realised he could ace the role of the quintessential Delhi boy."

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan