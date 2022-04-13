ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar Arrive For Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Festivities
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on 14 April.
The festivities for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have already begun. The wedding, which is taking place on 14 April, will be held at the Kapoor residence, Vastu, in Mumbai's Chembur.
On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her family, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and other family members were clicked by the paparazzi outside Vastu, where the mehendi ceremony is taking place. Before the mehendi, a puja was organised at their house in memory of Rishi Kapoor.
