Pics: Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Her 'Summer Lunch' With Saif Ali Khan & Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her summer lunch.

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena, who is preparing for her upcoming films The Crew and Hansal Mehta's untitled project, took some time off her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her family.

Taking to Instagram on 3 July, the actor gave her fans a glimpse of her summer lunch.

Topics:  Saif Ali Khan   Kareena Kapoor    Taimur 

