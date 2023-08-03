'Not Fazed By People’s Opinions of Me': Sara Ali Khan on Her Religious Beliefs

The Kedarnath actor told Vogue India, “I learned that my sense of validation should not come from anything external, including the way I look. So I grew up with qualities that were very innate, very inherent, very internal. And because they’re rooted in such a secure place inside me, I’m not fazed by other people’s opinions of me. At my core, I’m still the same girl that went to Columbia to study Russian history. I think having a strong sense of self and not defining myself by what people think of me is the only way to keep going.

"I definitely appreciate any kind of criticism when it comes to my work. I work for the audience and if they don’t like my work, it behoves me to see what I can do better. But if they have an opinion on anything personal, whether it’s my religious beliefs, my sense of dressing or my non-blow-dried hair at the airport, I don’t care. In today’s day and age, I don’t know if an aspirational, elusive, star-like aura is firstly possible or even necessarily connecting. People are seeking honesty and authenticity from celebrities. Whether it’s going to the airport with freshly washed hair and not doing my hair and make-up unless it’s absolutely necessary, I really am who I am," Sara further told the magazine.