Pics: Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon Arrive For 'Rocky Aur Rani' YRF Screening

Ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Friday, a special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The screening was a star-studded affair with celebrities including Rekha and Raveena Tandon gracing the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
ADVERTISEMENT