ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon Arrive For 'Rocky Aur Rani' YRF Screening

Pics: Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon Arrive For 'Rocky Aur Rani' YRF Screening

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Friday, a special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The screening was a star-studded affair with celebrities including Rekha and Raveena Tandon gracing the event.

Also Read

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia-Ranveer Shine in Dramatic Love Story

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia-Ranveer Shine in Dramatic Love Story

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×