Pics: Inside Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's Post-Wedding Celebration

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda hosted their wedding reception party in a unique style. Taking to social media on 23 March, the couple shared some pictures from the fun-filled celebration.

Pulkit surprised Kriti by adding a touch of childhood nostalgia to the party. The actor installed a slide at the venue. In one of the videos from their post, the couple could be seen joyfully sliding together on it.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote on Instagram, "Sliding into holy matrimony! The boyfriend became the husband last week, and to wrap up our celebrations he gave me the best gift I could possibly imagine! A SLIDE! yes a SLIDE! Let that sink innnn! #besthusbandever."