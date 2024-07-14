ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Govinda, Rajkummar Rao & Others Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding Reception

The Ambani family hosted a grand wedding reception for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on 14 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The couple's star-studded wedding was followed by a 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony which was attended by several politicians, dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On 14 July, the Ambani family hosted a grand wedding reception for the newlywed couple. Several A-listers from Bollywood including actors Govinda, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao among others arrived for the 'mangal utsav'.

Pics: Radhika Merchant Dazzles In a Lehenga For the 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint

