Pics: Govinda, Rajkummar Rao & Others Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding Reception

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The couple's star-studded wedding was followed by a 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony which was attended by several politicians, dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On 14 July, the Ambani family hosted a grand wedding reception for the newlywed couple. Several A-listers from Bollywood including actors Govinda, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao among others arrived for the 'mangal utsav'.
