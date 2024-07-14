Anant Ambani Gifts SRK, Ranveer Singh & All His Groomsmen Rs 2 Crore Watches

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a star-studded wedding ceremony on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

According to reports, Anant gifted watches worth Rs 2 crore to each of his groomsmen including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

The watches were reportedly from the limited edition of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. On his wedding day, the groom himself sported a watch worth Rs 54 crore. Have a look: