Anant Ambani Gifts SRK, Ranveer Singh & All His Groomsmen Rs 2 Crore Watches

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a star-studded wedding ceremony on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
According to reports, Anant gifted watches worth Rs 2 crore to each of his groomsmen including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.
The watches were reportedly from the limited edition of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. On his wedding day, the groom himself sported a watch worth Rs 54 crore. Have a look:
Following the grand wedding, the couple celebrated their 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony to seek blessings from the elders. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other politicians and religious leaders like Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati, also attended the ceremony.
As per ANI, the cost of the Ambani wedding was worth Rs 5,000 crore which is only 0.5 percent of the family's net worth. A-listers from the Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, among others were also part of the lavish wedding.
Other international celebrities at the wedding included American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.
The Ambanis will be hosting a grand wedding reception or the 'mangal utsav' for the bride and groom on 14 July in Mumbai.
