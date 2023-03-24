Pics: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji & Others Attend Pradeep Sarkar's Funeral
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away at the age of 67 on 24 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who is known for helming films like Lafangey Parindey and Mardaani, breathed his last at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Friday, 24 March. He was 67.
Several celebrities from the Indian film industry arrived at the late director's funeral to pay their last respects. Actors Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who collaborated with Sarkar for Lafangey Parindey, also arrived at the funeral. Vidya Balan, who made her acting debut with the filmmaker's Parineeta, was also spotted arriving at the venue with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, who has worked with Sarkar on several projects, also arrived to pay her respects to the filmmaker.
Here are some photos:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Deepika Padukone Dia Mirza Pradeep Sarkar
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.