Pics: Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Navya Nanda Attend Halloween Party in Mumbai
While Aryan was spotted with khol eyes, Navya was seen in a Jasmine-inspired costume.
Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Ahaan Shetty, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor - a host of Bollywood star kids and celebrities attended a Halloween party in Mumbai on Saturday. While Aryan was spotted with khol eyes, Navya was seen in a Jasmine-inspired costume and Shanaya dressed like the frog princess. Ananya dressed like Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Take a look at the photos:
Topics: Aryan Khan Sara Ali Khan Navya Nanda
