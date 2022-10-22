In Pics: Suhana, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn Arrive at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash

After Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar hosted a grand Diwali party on Friday night, 21 October. Several celebrities including Suhana Khan, brother Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgn among others graced the night's star-studded guest list. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also attended Bhumi's pre-Diwali celebration.

Here are some pictures from the party.