In Pics: Suhana, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn Arrive at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also attended the star-studded party on Friday.
After Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar hosted a grand Diwali party on Friday night, 21 October. Several celebrities including Suhana Khan, brother Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgn among others graced the night's star-studded guest list. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also attended Bhumi's pre-Diwali celebration.
Here are some pictures from the party.
Topics: Bhumi Pednekar Nysa Devgn Aryan Khan
