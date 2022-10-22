ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Suhana, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn Arrive at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also attended the star-studded party on Friday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

After Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar hosted a grand Diwali party on Friday night, 21 October. Several celebrities including Suhana Khan, brother Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgn among others graced the night's star-studded guest list. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also attended Bhumi's pre-Diwali celebration.

Here are some pictures from the party.

Also Read

In Pics: Kareena, Karisma & Malaika Arora Attend Tanya Dubash's Diwali Party

In Pics: Kareena, Karisma & Malaika Arora Attend Tanya Dubash's Diwali Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Bhumi Pednekar   Nysa Devgn   Aryan Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×