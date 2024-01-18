ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh Reunite For 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Success Party

Netflix's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opened to largely positive reviews.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The cast and makers of Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celebrated the film's success in Mumbai on Tuesday, 16 January. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film opened to largely positive reviews from both viewers and critics.

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and the film's lead actors including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, among other cast members were present at the success bash. The team was all smiles for the shutterbugs present at the venue.

Also Read

‘I Am Feeling Validated as an Actor After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: Ananya Panday

alsoRead-img

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: