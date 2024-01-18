Pics: Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh Reunite For 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Success Party

The cast and makers of Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celebrated the film's success in Mumbai on Tuesday, 16 January. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film opened to largely positive reviews from both viewers and critics.

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and the film's lead actors including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, among other cast members were present at the success bash. The team was all smiles for the shutterbugs present at the venue.