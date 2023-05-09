ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Alia, Ranbir & Others Attend Karan Johar's Dinner Party In Style

Karan Johar hosted a grand dinner party on Monday.

Karan Johar hosted a grand dinner party for his close friends on Monday, 8 May. The popular producer-director invited Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday among others to his residence.

Alia and Ranbir opted to twin in white as they were clicked by the shutterbugs, and Ananya and Aditya were spotted arriving at the dinner party in black. Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also seen attending the party.

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Karan Johar   Ranbir Kapoor  

