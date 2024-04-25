ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Aditi-Siddharth, Alia Bhatt & Rekha Arrive for 'Heeramandi' Screening

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' will premiere on Netflix on 1 May.

The makers of Netflix's upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, held a special screening of their show in Mumbai on Wednesday, 24 April.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in the lead roles.

From Aditi and Siddharth to Rekha, several Bollywood celebs arrived for the screening of the show.

Topics:  Heeramandi show 

