Pics: Aamir Khan, Ira Khan Pose For Paps Ahead of Latter's Wedding

Preparations are in full swing for Ira Khan's wedding on 3 January.

Aamir Khan and Reema Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is getting married to Nupur Shikhare on 3 January. Preparations are in full swing, with the haldi ceremony taking place on 2 January. Hours later, Ira was clicked outside the house. She was dressed in a casual attire. Aamir Khan also made an appearance. He greeted the paparazzi and posed for them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's second wife, was spotted in a traditional Maharashtrian attire at the venue. Reena Dutta was dressed in a green saree and she posed with Nupur.

  • 01/02

    Ira Khan clicked outside her house ahead of her wedding on 3 January.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Ira Khan clicked outside her house ahead of her wedding on 3 January.</p></div>
  • 02/02

    Aamir Khan greets the paparazzi.

    (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Aamir Khan greets the paparazzi.</p></div>
