Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kiran Rao Attends Haldi Ceremony

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will tie the knot on 3 January.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her partner Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married on 3 January. The wedding festivities have already begun, with the haldi ceremony taking place on Tuesday, 2 January. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao attended the haldi. Ira's mother Reena Dutta also posed for the paparazzi with Nupur and his family.

Topics:  Aamir Khan    Ira Khan wedding 

