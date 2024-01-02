Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kiran Rao Attends Haldi Ceremony

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her partner Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married on 3 January. The wedding festivities have already begun, with the haldi ceremony taking place on Tuesday, 2 January. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao attended the haldi. Ira's mother Reena Dutta also posed for the paparazzi with Nupur and his family.
Topics: Aamir Khan Ira Khan wedding
