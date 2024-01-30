ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Aamir Khan Recreated Ira Khan's Tattoo With Henna During Her Wedding

Ira Khan recently posted previously unseen photos from her mehendi ceremony.

Ira Khan recently posted previously unseen photos from her mehendi ceremony, where her father, Aamir Khan, participated by applying mehendi to his hands. The images capture the moment Aamir had Ira's tattoo recreated on his palm with henna. In a lighthearted remark, Ira expressed relief that she didn't have the turtles tattoo during the mehendi ceremony, referring to the tattoo she acquired on her honeymoon.

