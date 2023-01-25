In Photos: Union Budgets That Stood Out in India's Modern History
The Quint brings you a few iconic budgets that have been presented in Parliament over the years.
Union Budget 2023 will be the 76th Budget of independent India. The first-ever Budget was presented to the British Crown by James Wilson of the East India Company in the year 1860.
Meanwhile, independent India saw its first Budget in 1947, although it did not consist of any tax or policy reforms. It was a review of the state of the economy at that time. The first Budget to be presented in an elected Parliament was the Budget for the year 1952-53.
Topics: Union Budget 2023
