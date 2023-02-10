ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Mumbai Journalists Hold Protest Against Shashikant Warishe's Killing

Warishe died after an SUV hit his motorbike at high speed near Rajapur highway in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

Abhilash MallickTejas Harad
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalists in Mumbai and members of civil society and environmental groups, on Friday, 10 February, took part in a silent protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya, Churchgate against the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe earlier in the week.

Warishe died after an SUV hit his motorbike at high speed near Rajapur highway in Ratnagiri on Monday. He was a reporter with the local newspaper Mahanagari Times.

The SUV belonged to a local land dealer Pandarinath Amberkar, about whom Warishe had published a news report that same day detailing his criminal past.

The protesters alleged that Warishe's death was a planned murder and that it is another instance of increasing attacks on journalists in the recent past.

The police arrested Amberkar after the incident and produced him in the court. The court has remanded him to police custody till 14 February.

Also Read

Maharashtra Scribe Mowed Down by Car; Journalists' Union Calls It Brazen Murder

Maharashtra Scribe Mowed Down by Car; Journalists' Union Calls It Brazen Murder

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×