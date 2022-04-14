ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt Arrive at 'Vastu'

Neetu Kapoor has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding will happen on 14 April.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted on their way to ‘Vastu’, the venue for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s wedding. Alia's aunt Tina Razdan was also seen in the car.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, and Karan Johar were spotted outside ‘Vastu’ on 13 April for Ranbir-Alia’s pre-wedding festivities. Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, had confirmed that the wedding will take place today (14 April), while talking to the paparazzi.

