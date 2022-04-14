Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt Arrive at 'Vastu'
Neetu Kapoor has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding will happen on 14 April.
Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted on their way to ‘Vastu’, the venue for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s wedding. Alia's aunt Tina Razdan was also seen in the car.
Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, and Karan Johar were spotted outside ‘Vastu’ on 13 April for Ranbir-Alia’s pre-wedding festivities. Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, had confirmed that the wedding will take place today (14 April), while talking to the paparazzi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.