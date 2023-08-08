Photos: Kiara Advani Waves Indian Flag at Wagah Border; Joins Soldiers at Camp

ADVERTISEMENT
Kiara Advani visited the Wagah border ahead of the 76th Independence Day.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani joined the Border Security Forces (BSF) soldiers at the Wagah Border ahead of the 76th Independence Day. Several pictures and videos of the actor's visit surfaced on social media. In one of the pictures, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen waving the flag with the army personnel; in the other, she is trying her hands at the gun.

