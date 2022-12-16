Photos: Kareena & Saif Celebrate Tamiur's Pre-Birthday Bash in 'Star Wars' Style

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan threw a Star Wars-themed pre-birthday bash for their son, Taimur Ali Khan on 15 December, in Mumbai. Taimur turns six on 20 December this year. There were several installations at the party that had references of the popular Star Wars films and its characters, including Taimur's birthday cake.

Sharing a picture of her little 'Jedi Tim' from the party, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim (heart emojis)."

Here are some pictures from Taimur's pre-birthday bash: