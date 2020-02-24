Pics: Kangana Visits Rameshwaram Temple, Pays Respects to Kalam

Bollywood actor Kangana Rananut, who will essay the role of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa in her next, was seen in Rameshwaram district in Tamil Nadu paying obeisance at the Rameshwaram Temple Jyotirlinga. The actor is in the state to shoot the Jayalalitha biopic.

She was photographed in the compound of the Shiva temple, where she was seen participating in prayers and rituals. She also paid her respects to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at his memorial in Pei Karumbu, where he was laid to rest. It was in Rameshwaram that Dr Kalam was born and spent his formative years. Her official Instagram account has been documenting and publishing details of her trip to the island town.