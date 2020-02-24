Pics: Kangana Visits Rameshwaram Temple, Pays Respects to Kalam
Kangana Ranaut&nbsp;
Kangana Ranaut (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Pics: Kangana Visits Rameshwaram Temple, Pays Respects to Kalam

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Bollywood actor Kangana Rananut, who will essay the role of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa in her next, was seen in Rameshwaram district in Tamil Nadu paying obeisance at the Rameshwaram Temple Jyotirlinga. The actor is in the state to shoot the Jayalalitha biopic.

She was photographed in the compound of the Shiva temple, where she was seen participating in prayers and rituals. She also paid her respects to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at his memorial in Pei Karumbu, where he was laid to rest. It was in Rameshwaram that Dr Kalam was born and spent his formative years. Her official Instagram account has been documenting and publishing details of her trip to the island town.

Loading...
  • 06
    The caption to her visit at the Rameshwaram Temple reads: Kangana in Rameshwaram this morning! After getting Sita back from Lanka, Rama established this Shivlingam to absolve him of the sin committed as he killed Ravana, a great Shiva devotee. This is also one of the four Dhams.&nbsp;
    The caption to her visit at the Rameshwaram Temple reads: Kangana in Rameshwaram this morning! After getting Sita back from Lanka, Rama established this Shivlingam to absolve him of the sin committed as he killed Ravana, a great Shiva devotee. This is also one of the four Dhams. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 05
    Kangana Ranaut during a ritual at the temple.
    Kangana Ranaut during a ritual at the temple.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 04
    Kangana offering prayers in the temple.&nbsp;
    Kangana offering prayers in the temple. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 03
    Kangana walks through the temple corridor.
    Kangana walks through the temple corridor.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 02
    Kangana in Pei Kurumbu, paying her respects at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial.&nbsp;
    Kangana in Pei Kurumbu, paying her respects at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 01
    “Kangana visited and paid respect to Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the beautiful memorial built in his name in the same city as he was born in — Rameshwaram,” read the caption of the picture shared by Kangana’s official handle.&nbsp;
    “Kangana visited and paid respect to Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the beautiful memorial built in his name in the same city as he was born in — Rameshwaram,” read the caption of the picture shared by Kangana’s official handle. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Also Read : Rangoli Shares Kangana’s ‘Thalaivi’ Look on Jayalalithaa’s B’Day

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...