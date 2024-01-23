Pics: Deepika Padukone Joins Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor for Fighter Promotions

Ahead of the theatrical release of Fighter, the film's makers held a grand promotional event in Mumbai on Tuesday, 23 January. Director Siddharth Anand, along with the film's lead actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, were also present at the event.

Several pictures from the event surfaced on social media, where the Fighter team could be seen posing for the shutterbugs with a smile.