Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Mints ₹1.95 Cr

The anticipation for the release of Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is growing as the audience starts to show enthusiasm. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film has secured close to ₹2 crore in advance bookings, with just four days remaining before its release.
As per the report, 59,336 tickets worth ₹1.95 crore have been sold for Fighter's 6,426 shows. This includes 24,186 tickets worth ₹63.8 lakh for Hindi 2D version and 30,903 tickets worth ₹1.05 crore for Hindi 3D version. The film is also releasing in IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D formats.
In addition to Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter boasts a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures, is set to be released on 25 January, coinciding with the extended Republic Day weekend.
Here's a look at the trailer of the film:
The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.
