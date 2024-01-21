ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Mints ₹1.95 Cr

The aerial-action film is set to release on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The anticipation for the release of Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is growing as the audience starts to show enthusiasm. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film has secured close to ₹2 crore in advance bookings, with just four days remaining before its release.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
As per the report, 59,336 tickets worth ₹1.95 crore have been sold for Fighter's 6,426 shows. This includes 24,186 tickets worth ₹63.8 lakh for Hindi 2D version and 30,903 tickets worth ₹1.05 crore for Hindi 3D version. The film is also releasing in IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D formats.

In addition to Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter boasts a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures, is set to be released on 25 January, coinciding with the extended Republic Day weekend.

Here's a look at the trailer of the film:

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Also Read

Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika Film Mints Over ₹83 Lakhs Overseas

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: