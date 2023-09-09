ADVERTISEMENT
Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Make a Stylish Statement at GQ Awards

The GQ Best Dressed Awards were held in Mumbai on Friday, 8 September.

Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023. The event was held in Mumbai on Friday, 8 September.

Actors such as Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khatter, and Babil Khan, among others, also made a stylish statement at the awards ceremony.

