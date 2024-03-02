Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Dhoni at Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Event

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting a host of high profile guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The functions will run from 1 to 3 March. Some of the guests photographed on day 1 were Bill Gates with his girlfriend Paula Hurd, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their family, and Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

Ivanka Trump also attended with her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella. Cricketer Dwayne Bravo also shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh from the pre-wedding event.

Check out photos from the event here.