Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday Wish Their Siblings on Raksha Bandhan

Here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to celebrate the bond that they share with their siblings. Actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and Huma Qureshi also shared special posts for their siblings, along with lovely pictures.

