On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to celebrate the bond that they share with their siblings. Actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and Huma Qureshi also shared special posts for their siblings, along with lovely pictures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Akshay Kumar Kiara Advani Raksha Bandhan
ADVERTISEMENT