'Blessed Everyday': Kiara Advani Celebrates Her Birthday With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, 31 July. The actor gave her fans a glimpse of her birthday celebration as she dived into another "blessed" year of her life with husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra.
Taking to Instagram, Kiara posted a fun video of herself and Sidharth diving into the sea. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to meeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love."
Have a look at the post here:
Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February this year. After dating each other for a few years, the couple exchanged the vows at an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.
