ADVERTISEMENT

We Asked People To Share Their Most Bizarre Experiences With Indian Matchmakers

If you thought Sima Aunty was the most conservative matchmaker in India...think again.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sima Taparia’s countless comments in Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, asking her clients to ‘compromise’ and ‘adjust’, might sound a bit ridiculous or conservative.

But the fact is that in India many people still prefer arranged marriages, and therefore have to go through the ordeal of meeting matchmakers and hear their sexist, and absurd comments.

The Quint talked to 5 people who shared their bizarre experiences with matchmakers. Check them out:

Also Read

Podcast | Indian Matchmaking S3 Review : Seema Aunty At Her Saltiest

Podcast | Indian Matchmaking S3 Review : Seema Aunty At Her Saltiest

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Wedding   Photos   Misogyny 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×