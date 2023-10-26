Parineeti Chopra Shines in Yellow in Unseen Pics From Her Choora Ceremony

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in September earlier this year. The grand wedding took place in Rajasthan's Udaipur and had several prominent celebrities from both the film and political industries in attendance.
On 26 October, Parineeti took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her Choora ceremony.
