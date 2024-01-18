ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Our Miracle': Priyanka Chopra Shares More Pics From Malti's Birthday

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."

Priyanka and Nick marked Malti Marie's birthday with a beach celebration, followed by a birthday party attended by friends and family. New pictures capture Malti Marie adorned with a garland, joining Priyanka, Nick, and grandmother Madhu Chopra in a visit to a temple in the US, where the family conducted a special puja.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."

