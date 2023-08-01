Barbie's Complicated Feminism, Before & After Greta Gerwig-Margot Robbie Film

"If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you" – this little statutory warning from the trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie is indicative of how divisive the iconic Barbie doll has been for decades.

While many have hailed Barbie for being a 'feminist revolution' in the world of fashion dolls, others have long criticised the iconic doll for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards and taking way too long to become more 'inclusive'.

To truly understand what makes Barbie such a divisive doll, we'll have to go back to the very beginning...